Comparing of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.35 N/A 0.40 31.31 Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 715.71

Demonstrates Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 42.45% and 57.55% respectively. Insiders held 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.55% 0.56% 1.04% 2.43% -1.48% 6.12% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 0% 0% 3.3%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund was more bullish than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.