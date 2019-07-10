Comparing of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

We are contrasting Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.31 N/A 0.40 31.31 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 19 1.19 N/A 2.03 9.31

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares and 82.4% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.04%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.2% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.55% 0.56% 1.04% 2.43% -1.48% 6.12% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -4.64% -6.1% -8.33% -13.96% -23% 8.99%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund was less bullish than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.