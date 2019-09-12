Comparing of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) and Its Rivals

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has 42.45% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has 0.04% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund N/A 13 24.05 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.58 1.78 2.60

The peers have a potential upside of 186.70%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s rivals.

Dividends

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s rivals beat Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.