Comparing of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.21 N/A 0.52 24.05 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 30 1.52 N/A 0.10 279.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Focus Financial Partners Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s potential upside is 63.90% and its average price target is $37.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.45% and 90.4%. 0.04% are Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has weaker performance than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund on 6 of the 8 factors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.