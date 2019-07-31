Comparing of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.31 N/A 0.40 31.31 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 41.82% are Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.55% 0.56% 1.04% 2.43% -1.48% 6.12% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.54% -0.91% 4.5% 12.46% 5.67% 8.28%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Summary

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.