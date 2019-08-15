Comparing of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP)

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.10 N/A 6.61 3.83

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Northern Trust Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 24.92% of Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1% Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06%

For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has stronger performance than Northern Trust Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.