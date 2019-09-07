Comparing of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS)

We are comparing Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.81 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Garrison Capital Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Garrison Capital Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.45% and 35.7%. 18.64% are Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% are Garrison Capital Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95%

For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust was more bullish than Garrison Capital Inc.

Summary

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust beats on 5 of the 6 factors Garrison Capital Inc.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.