Comparing of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV)

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.27 N/A 0.52 24.05

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 7.45% and 42.45% respectively. 18.64% are Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7%

For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.