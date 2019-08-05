Comparing of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

As Asset Management businesses, Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 20 1.54 N/A 2.00 9.61

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Invesco Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Invesco Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Invesco Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80

On the other hand, Invesco Ltd.’s potential upside is 20.93% and its consensus target price is $20.8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Invesco Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 49.28% and 86.89% respectively. 0.06% are Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Invesco Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1% Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64%

For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has weaker performance than Invesco Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Invesco Ltd. beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.