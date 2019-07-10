Comparing of Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 40 2.90 N/A 3.23 11.87 Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.94 N/A 2.25 9.55

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance Corp. and Janus Henderson Group plc. Janus Henderson Group plc is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Corp. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Eaton Vance Corp. is presently more expensive than Janus Henderson Group plc, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eaton Vance Corp. and Janus Henderson Group plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 35.7% 12.5% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Eaton Vance Corp. and Janus Henderson Group plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 0 5 0 2.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

Eaton Vance Corp. has an average price target of $42.63, and a -1.50% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance Corp. and Janus Henderson Group plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.4% and 61.7%. 0.4% are Eaton Vance Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.89% -7.15% -5.41% -13.31% -32.56% 8.87% Janus Henderson Group plc -4.4% -13.61% -8.47% -8% -36.75% 3.81%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. was more bullish than Janus Henderson Group plc.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats Janus Henderson Group plc on 11 of the 11 factors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.