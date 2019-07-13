Comparing of Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|40
|3.04
|N/A
|3.23
|11.87
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|18.30
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eaton Vance Corp. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0.00%
|35.7%
|12.5%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Eaton Vance Corp. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0
|4
|0
|2.00
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Eaton Vance Corp. has an average price target of $42.63, and a -4.72% downside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 73.4% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares and 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares. About 0.4% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|-2.89%
|-7.15%
|-5.41%
|-13.31%
|-32.56%
|8.87%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.88%
|1.53%
|7.32%
|14.12%
|7.23%
|11.69%
For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. was less bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
Summary
Eaton Vance Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.