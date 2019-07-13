Comparing of Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 40 3.04 N/A 3.23 11.87 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.30 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eaton Vance Corp. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 35.7% 12.5% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Eaton Vance Corp. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 0 4 0 2.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Eaton Vance Corp. has an average price target of $42.63, and a -4.72% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.4% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares and 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares. About 0.4% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.89% -7.15% -5.41% -13.31% -32.56% 8.87% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.88% 1.53% 7.32% 14.12% 7.23% 11.69%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. was less bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.