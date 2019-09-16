Comparing of Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|42
|3.14
|N/A
|3.34
|13.33
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.66
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance Corp. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0.00%
|36.2%
|11.6%
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Eaton Vance Corp. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Eaton Vance Corp. has an average target price of $46, and a -1.56% downside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Eaton Vance Corp. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.6% and 62.14%. Eaton Vance Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has 0.44% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|-2.65%
|2.3%
|7.49%
|16.64%
|-16.21%
|26.49%
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. has stronger performance than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Corp. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
