Comparing of Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 42 3.14 N/A 3.34 13.33 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.66 N/A -0.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance Corp. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Eaton Vance Corp. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eaton Vance Corp. has an average target price of $46, and a -1.56% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance Corp. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.6% and 62.14%. Eaton Vance Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has 0.44% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. has stronger performance than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Corp. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.