Comparing of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

This is a contrast between Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 16.52 N/A 0.99 13.01 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.90 N/A 1.31 12.40

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11.49%. About 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.