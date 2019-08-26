Comparing of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

This is a contrast between Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|12
|16.52
|N/A
|0.99
|13.01
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|16
|13.90
|N/A
|1.31
|12.40
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11.49%. About 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.47%
|3.68%
|5.52%
|11.2%
|12.17%
|15.72%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.74%
|2.33%
|5.25%
|12.46%
|10.69%
|16.24%
For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.
