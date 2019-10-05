Comparing of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

This is a contrast between Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 13 0.00 N/A 0.99 13.01 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 49.21% respectively. About 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has stronger performance than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats on 4 of the 4 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.