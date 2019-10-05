Comparing of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

This is a contrast between Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.99
|13.01
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 49.21% respectively. About 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.47%
|3.68%
|5.52%
|11.2%
|12.17%
|15.72%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|-2.27%
|-6.93%
|-8.26%
|-6.56%
|-6.6%
|2.59%
For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has stronger performance than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
Summary
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats on 4 of the 4 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
