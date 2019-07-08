Comparing of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|12
|14.77
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 7.45% respectively. Insiders owned 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.49%
|2.41%
|5.85%
|12.64%
|7.52%
|11.11%
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|-0.61%
|-0.61%
|2.94%
|2.94%
|-0.51%
|9.87%
For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.
Summary
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats on 3 of the 4 factors Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.
