Comparing of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 14.77 N/A -0.20 0.00 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 7.45% respectively. Insiders owned 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.49% 2.41% 5.85% 12.64% 7.52% 11.11% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust -0.61% -0.61% 2.94% 2.94% -0.51% 9.87%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats on 3 of the 4 factors Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.