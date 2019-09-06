Comparing of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.53 N/A 0.66 16.94 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 5.65 N/A -0.26 0.00

Demonstrates Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and U.S. Global Investors Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares and 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.8% are U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has weaker performance than U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.