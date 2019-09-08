Comparing of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Both Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.51 N/A 0.66 16.94 PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.66 N/A 0.96 43.83

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and PJT Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PJT Partners Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and PJT Partners Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, PJT Partners Inc.’s consensus price target is $42, while its potential upside is 2.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and PJT Partners Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.07% and 58.8%. Competitively, PJT Partners Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.