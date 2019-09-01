Comparing of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)

As Asset Management businesses, Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.52 N/A 0.66 16.94 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.14 N/A 0.74 15.01

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and OFS Capital Corporation. OFS Capital Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than OFS Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and OFS Capital Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively OFS Capital Corporation has an average target price of $12, with potential upside of 4.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and OFS Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.07% and 24.08%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was more bullish than OFS Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors OFS Capital Corporation beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.