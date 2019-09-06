Comparing of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF)

Since Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.54 N/A 0.66 16.94 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 19.86 N/A 0.18 29.73

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.07% and 26.95%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has weaker performance than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.