Comparing of Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Corporation plc 81 1.62 N/A 5.03 16.33 Colfax Corporation 28 0.81 N/A 0.71 38.82

Table 1 highlights Eaton Corporation plc and Colfax Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Colfax Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Eaton Corporation plc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Eaton Corporation plc is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Corporation plc 0.00% 13.2% 6.9% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Eaton Corporation plc has a 1.43 beta, while its volatility is 43.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Colfax Corporation has a 1.6 beta and it is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eaton Corporation plc are 1.5 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Colfax Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Eaton Corporation plc and Colfax Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Corporation plc 0 2 1 2.33 Colfax Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Eaton Corporation plc’s upside potential is 5.67% at a $88.67 consensus price target. On the other hand, Colfax Corporation’s potential upside is 15.47% and its consensus price target is $33. The data provided earlier shows that Colfax Corporation appears more favorable than Eaton Corporation plc, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.4% of Eaton Corporation plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.87% of Colfax Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Eaton Corporation plc’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Colfax Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Corporation plc -0.65% -1.19% 0.34% 12.77% 2.92% 19.71% Colfax Corporation -5.01% 0.25% -7.67% 10.68% -11.54% 32.44%

For the past year Eaton Corporation plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Colfax Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Eaton Corporation plc beats Colfax Corporation.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The companyÂ’s Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain, powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.