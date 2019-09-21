Comparing of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) and Its Competitors

As Chemicals – Major Diversified company, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.3% of Eastman Chemical Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.40% of all Chemicals – Major Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Eastman Chemical Company has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 5.34% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Eastman Chemical Company and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastman Chemical Company 0.00% 18.60% 6.60% Industry Average 1.56% 17.98% 5.38%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Eastman Chemical Company and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eastman Chemical Company N/A 75 11.76 Industry Average 113.49M 7.28B 93.22

Eastman Chemical Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Eastman Chemical Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastman Chemical Company 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.80 2.90 2.58

With consensus target price of $86.33, Eastman Chemical Company has a potential upside of 19.36%. The competitors have a potential upside of 45.93%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Eastman Chemical Company make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eastman Chemical Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eastman Chemical Company -7.82% -5.33% -4.07% -8.51% -25.68% 3.06% Industry Average 6.70% 7.60% 6.19% 18.06% 30.16% 24.63%

For the past year Eastman Chemical Company has weaker performance than Eastman Chemical Company’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eastman Chemical Company are 1.5 and 0.8. Competitively, Eastman Chemical Company’s competitors have 3.13 and 2.39 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eastman Chemical Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eastman Chemical Company.

Risk and Volatility

Eastman Chemical Company is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.35. In other hand, Eastman Chemical Company’s rivals have beta of 1.95 which is 94.88% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Eastman Chemical Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Eastman Chemical Company’s competitors beat Eastman Chemical Company.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine-derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic-acid based solutions; and metam based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. Its products are used in coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, care chemical, crop protection, and energy markets. Its Advanced Materials segment provides copolyesters, cellulose esters, polyvinyl butyral (PVB) sheets, specialty (PVB) intermediates, and window film and protective film products for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness products. The companyÂ’s Chemical Intermediates segment offers Olefin derivatives, acetyls, ethylene, and commodity solvents; primary non-phthalate and phthala plasticizers, and a range of niche non- phthalate plasticizers; and methylamines and salts higher amines and solvents used in industrial chemicals and processing, building and construction, health and wellness, and agrochemicals markets. Its Fibers segment offers Estron acetate tow and Estrobond triacetin plasticizers for manufacturing cigarette filters; Estron natural and Chromspun solution dyed acetate yarns for use in apparel, home furnishings, and industrial fabrics; and cellulose acetate flake and acetyl raw materials for other acetate fiber producers, as well as acetyl chemical products. The company also offers aviation turbine engine oil; wet-laid nonwovens; and specialty films. Eastman Chemical Company was founded in 1920 and is based in Kingsport, Tennessee.