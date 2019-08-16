Comparing of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) and Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)

As Chemicals – Major Diversified companies, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) and Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastman Chemical Company 77 0.93 N/A 6.41 11.76 Celanese Corporation 103 2.02 N/A 7.98 14.05

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eastman Chemical Company and Celanese Corporation. Celanese Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Eastman Chemical Company. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Eastman Chemical Company’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastman Chemical Company 0.00% 18.6% 6.6% Celanese Corporation 0.00% 33.6% 10.9%

Volatility & Risk

Eastman Chemical Company is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.35 beta. Competitively, Celanese Corporation’s 38.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eastman Chemical Company is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Celanese Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Celanese Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eastman Chemical Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Eastman Chemical Company and Celanese Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastman Chemical Company 0 1 2 2.67 Celanese Corporation 0 3 4 2.57

$86.33 is Eastman Chemical Company’s average price target while its potential upside is 31.78%. Competitively the average price target of Celanese Corporation is $119.71, which is potential 8.55% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Eastman Chemical Company is looking more favorable than Celanese Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eastman Chemical Company and Celanese Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Eastman Chemical Company shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Celanese Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eastman Chemical Company -7.82% -5.33% -4.07% -8.51% -25.68% 3.06% Celanese Corporation -0.08% 2.31% 5.99% 14.68% -2.66% 24.67%

For the past year Eastman Chemical Company has weaker performance than Celanese Corporation

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Celanese Corporation beats Eastman Chemical Company.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine-derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic-acid based solutions; and metam based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. Its products are used in coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, care chemical, crop protection, and energy markets. Its Advanced Materials segment provides copolyesters, cellulose esters, polyvinyl butyral (PVB) sheets, specialty (PVB) intermediates, and window film and protective film products for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness products. The companyÂ’s Chemical Intermediates segment offers Olefin derivatives, acetyls, ethylene, and commodity solvents; primary non-phthalate and phthala plasticizers, and a range of niche non- phthalate plasticizers; and methylamines and salts higher amines and solvents used in industrial chemicals and processing, building and construction, health and wellness, and agrochemicals markets. Its Fibers segment offers Estron acetate tow and Estrobond triacetin plasticizers for manufacturing cigarette filters; Estron natural and Chromspun solution dyed acetate yarns for use in apparel, home furnishings, and industrial fabrics; and cellulose acetate flake and acetyl raw materials for other acetate fiber producers, as well as acetyl chemical products. The company also offers aviation turbine engine oil; wet-laid nonwovens; and specialty films. Eastman Chemical Company was founded in 1920 and is based in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. Its Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products. The companyÂ’s Industrial Specialties segment offers vinyl acetate-based emulsions for use in paints and coatings, adhesives, construction, glass fiber, textiles, and paper applications; and ethylene vinyl acetate resins and compounds, as well as low-density polyethylene for use in flexible packaging films, lamination film products, hot melt adhesives, automotive parts, and carpeting applications. Its Acetyl Intermediates segment produces and sells acetyl products, including acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomers, acetic anhydride, and acetate esters that are used as starting materials for colorants, paints, adhesives, coatings, and pharmaceuticals. The segment also provides organic solvents and intermediates for use in pharmaceutical, agricultural, and chemical products. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.