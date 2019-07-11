Comparing of Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)

Both Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 2.56 N/A 0.70 10.86 U.S. Energy Corp. 1 1.14 N/A -0.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Earthstone Energy Inc. and U.S. Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Earthstone Energy Inc. and U.S. Energy Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1% U.S. Energy Corp. 0.00% -19.4% -13.7%

Risk & Volatility

Earthstone Energy Inc. is 74.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.74. Competitively, U.S. Energy Corp.’s beta is -0.09 which is 109.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Earthstone Energy Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, U.S. Energy Corp. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. U.S. Energy Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 43.7% of Earthstone Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.6% of U.S. Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Earthstone Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 45.37% of U.S. Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Earthstone Energy Inc. 9.57% 3.56% 24.34% -4.55% -18.71% 67.26% U.S. Energy Corp. -8.46% -42.24% -49.99% -56.6% -70.49% -38.79%

For the past year Earthstone Energy Inc. has 67.26% stronger performance while U.S. Energy Corp. has -38.79% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Earthstone Energy Inc. beats U.S. Energy Corp.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.