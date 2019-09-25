Comparing of Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 1.37 N/A 0.70 6.29 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 12 2.59 N/A 1.74 6.44

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Earthstone Energy Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Earthstone Energy Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Earthstone Energy Inc. and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Earthstone Energy Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Earthstone Energy Inc. and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively the consensus target price of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is $14.33, which is potential 27.26% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.5% of Earthstone Energy Inc. shares and 0% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 5% of Earthstone Energy Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Earthstone Energy Inc. -6.81% -29.35% -30.37% -29.7% -54.61% -3.1% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.81% -4.44% -13.73% -8.36% -8.81% -0.27%

For the past year Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has weaker performance than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Earthstone Energy Inc.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.