Comparing of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.24 N/A -2.27 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 4.07 N/A 0.60 10.88

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 21.40%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 42.96% and 46.22% respectively. Comparatively, 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.72% -0.91% 1.2% 0.42% 0.42% 2.88% PennantPark Investment Corporation -5.76% -6.7% -7.09% -7.09% -7.22% 2.83%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PennantPark Investment Corporation.