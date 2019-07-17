Comparing of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.24
|N/A
|-2.27
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|7
|4.07
|N/A
|0.60
|10.88
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 21.40%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 42.96% and 46.22% respectively. Comparatively, 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.72%
|-0.91%
|1.2%
|0.42%
|0.42%
|2.88%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-5.76%
|-6.7%
|-7.09%
|-7.09%
|-7.22%
|2.83%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PennantPark Investment Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.