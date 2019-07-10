Comparing of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.31 N/A -2.27 0.00 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 42.96% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.72% -0.91% 1.2% 0.42% 0.42% 2.88% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.83% -5.13% -3.07% -2.01% -16.9% 8.28%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust