Comparing of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.31
|N/A
|-2.27
|0.00
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 42.96% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.72%
|-0.91%
|1.2%
|0.42%
|0.42%
|2.88%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.83%
|-5.13%
|-3.07%
|-2.01%
|-16.9%
|8.28%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.