Comparing of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK)

Both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.21 N/A -0.73 0.00 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.52 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares and 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.