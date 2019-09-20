Comparing of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK)

Both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.21
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|3
|9.52
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares and 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|1.11%
|2.25%
|0.63%
|7.07%
|1.92%
|14.8%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
Summary
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
