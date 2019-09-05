Comparing of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)

As Asset Management companies, Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.26 N/A -0.73 0.00 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 42.96% and 31.17% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.