Comparing of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)

As Asset Management companies, Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.26
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 42.96% and 31.17% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
