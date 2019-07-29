Comparing of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (:)

This is a contrast between Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (:) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.26
|N/A
|-2.27
|0.00
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.29
|50.97
Table 1 highlights Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 3.74% and 16.26% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.01%
|-0.07%
|0.51%
|1.14%
|0.51%
|1.18%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.42%
|2.73%
|4.48%
|8.14%
|9.96%
|11.95%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.