Comparing of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (:)

This is a contrast between Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (:) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.26 N/A -2.27 0.00 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 N/A 0.00 N/A 0.29 50.97

Table 1 highlights Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 3.74% and 16.26% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.01% -0.07% 0.51% 1.14% 0.51% 1.18% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 1.42% 2.73% 4.48% 8.14% 9.96% 11.95%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.