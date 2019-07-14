Comparing of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund are owned by institutional investors at 51.35% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund -0.07% -2.05% 3.24% 3.45% -0.35% 21.32% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 1.71% -2.41% -1.11% -2.41% -14.07% 20.7%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Summary

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.