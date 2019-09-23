Comparing of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Since Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.35% and 0%. Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.07%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has 24.8% stronger performance while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.