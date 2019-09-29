Comparing of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

As Asset Management companies, Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares and 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.
