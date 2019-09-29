Comparing of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

As Asset Management companies, Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares and 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.