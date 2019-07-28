Comparing of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|62.11
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares and 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|-0.07%
|-2.05%
|3.24%
|3.45%
|-0.35%
|21.32%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-2.85%
|-2.61%
|-5.25%
|-7.67%
|-18.24%
|6.62%
For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
