Comparing of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 62.11 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares and 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund -0.07% -2.05% 3.24% 3.45% -0.35% 21.32% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -2.85% -2.61% -5.25% -7.67% -18.24% 6.62%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.