Comparing of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ashford Inc. 51 0.31 N/A 3.29 14.50

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Ashford Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Ashford Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ashford Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares and 20.7% of Ashford Inc. shares. 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.3% of Ashford Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund -0.07% -2.05% 3.24% 3.45% -0.35% 21.32% Ashford Inc. -12.77% -14.18% -23.03% -17.41% -42.61% -8.23%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund had bullish trend while Ashford Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ashford Inc. beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.