Comparing of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)

As Asset Management companies, Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.35% and 0%. Insiders held 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.