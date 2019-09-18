Comparing of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)

As Asset Management companies, Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.35% and 0%. Insiders held 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|0%
|0%
|5.11%
|0.98%
|16.04%
For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
Summary
Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.