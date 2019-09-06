Comparing of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)

As Asset Management businesses, Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|41.96
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.86% and 39.77%. About 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|3%
|3.19%
|5.8%
|14.44%
|10.1%
|12.88%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.