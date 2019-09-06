Comparing of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)

As Asset Management businesses, Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 41.96 N/A -0.41 0.00 Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.86% and 39.77%. About 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.