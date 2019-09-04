Comparing of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) and Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Since Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) and Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.18 26.46 Matson Inc. 37 0.67 N/A 2.56 15.98

In table 1 we can see Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and Matson Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Matson Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and Matson Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0.00% 2.6% 1.5% Matson Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Matson Inc.’s 1.56 beta is the reason why it is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Its rival Matson Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Matson Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and Matson Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Matson Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 40.81% for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. with average target price of $6.47.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.5% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. shares and 87.5% of Matson Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.5% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Matson Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 3.12% -12.31% -20.31% 12.11% -16.43% 0.43% Matson Inc. -0.17% 4.23% 5.87% 21.65% 16.69% 27.76%

For the past year Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Matson Inc.

Summary

Matson Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company operates in two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California; and provides container and conventional freight services between New Zealand and other South Pacific Islands including Fiji, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Niue, Vanuatu, Nauru, and the Solomon Islands. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise. This segment also offers container stevedoring, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. It operates a fleet of 22 owned and 5 chartered vessels. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation services, including domestic and international rail intermodal service; long-haul and regional highway brokerage, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project work, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight; and supply chain management, and warehousing and distribution services. This segment also offers freight forwarding, consolidation, customs brokerage, purchase order management, and non-vessel operating common carrier services. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.