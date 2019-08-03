Comparing of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) and Its Rivals

As Regional – Pacific Banks company, Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.6% of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. has 4.2% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 3.04% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 0.00% 5.10% 0.60% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. N/A 17 14.30 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.29 2.40

The potential upside of the competitors is 57.78%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 5.27% 5.71% 4.78% 1.14% -7.93% 7.7% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. has weaker performance than Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. is 55.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.45. Competitively, Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.87 which is 13.43% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.