Comparing of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

This is a contrast between Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Pacific Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 17 2.13 N/A 1.24 14.30 Central Valley Community Bancorp 20 3.46 N/A 1.62 12.77

In table 1 we can see Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Central Valley Community Bancorp appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 0.6% Central Valley Community Bancorp 0.00% 9.8% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. has a beta of 0.45 and its 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.32 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and Central Valley Community Bancorp can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Central Valley Community Bancorp has an average target price of $22, with potential upside of 12.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and Central Valley Community Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 37.6% and 48.8% respectively. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.7% of Central Valley Community Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 5.27% 5.71% 4.78% 1.14% -7.93% 7.7% Central Valley Community Bancorp -2.72% -3.27% 3.6% 4.7% -1.33% 9.86%

For the past year Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. has weaker performance than Central Valley Community Bancorp

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Central Valley Community Bancorp beats Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.