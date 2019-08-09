Comparing of Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79% of Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.60% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Eagle Bancorp Inc. has 6.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Eagle Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 14.00% 1.90% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Eagle Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Inc. N/A 53 9.25 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

Eagle Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Eagle Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.63 2.66

Eagle Bancorp Inc. presently has an average price target of $60, suggesting a potential upside of 53.93%. As a group, Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies have a potential upside of 24.91%. Based on the data shown earlier the analysts’ view is that Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eagle Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bancorp Inc. -1.27% -26.64% -25.71% -27.89% -26.24% -17.24% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year Eagle Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Risk and Volatility

Eagle Bancorp Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.87. Competitively, Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s peers are 18.93% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s rivals beat Eagle Bancorp Inc.