Comparing of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Personal Products. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.l.f. Beauty Inc. 12 3.16 N/A -0.07 0.00 The Procter & Gamble Company 106 4.33 N/A 4.17 28.33

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.l.f. Beauty Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -0.7% The Procter & Gamble Company 0.00% 20.5% 8.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, The Procter & Gamble Company has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than The Procter & Gamble Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. and The Procter & Gamble Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score e.l.f. Beauty Inc. 2 3 1 2.17 The Procter & Gamble Company 0 2 5 2.71

The consensus price target of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is $9.71, with potential downside of -42.20%. The Procter & Gamble Company on the other hand boasts of a $114.29 consensus price target and a -2.52% potential downside. Based on the data given earlier, The Procter & Gamble Company is looking more favorable than e.l.f. Beauty Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.8% of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 64.7% of The Procter & Gamble Company are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% are e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of The Procter & Gamble Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) e.l.f. Beauty Inc. -0.84% 16.42% 29.31% 96.33% 16.91% 91.57% The Procter & Gamble Company 4.83% 6.83% 12.49% 24.88% 47.18% 28.42%

For the past year e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Procter & Gamble Company.

Summary

The Procter & Gamble Company beats e.l.f. Beauty Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. develops, markets, and sells beauty cosmetic products under the e.l.f. brand name. It offers products in face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits categories, as well as skin care. The company sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 16 e.l.f. stores in the New York metro area; and 3 e.l.f. stores in Southern California. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Oakland, California.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products. It markets its products under Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, and SK-II brands. The companyÂ’s Grooming segment provides shave care products comprising female and male blades and razors, pre- and post-shave products, and other shave care products; and appliances that include electric razors and epilators under the Braun, Fusion, Gillette, Mach3, Prestobarba, and Venus brands. Its Health Care segment offers toothbrushes, toothpastes, and other oral care products; and gastrointestinal, rapid diagnostics, respiratory, vitamin/mineral/supplement, and other personal health care products under the Crest, Oral-B, Prilosec, and Vicks brands. The companyÂ’s Fabric & Home Care segment provides fabric enhancers, laundry additives, and laundry detergents; and air care, dish care, P&G professional, and surface care products under the Ariel, Downy, Gain, Tide, Cascade, Dawn, Febreze, Mr. Clean, and Swiffer brands. Its Baby, Feminine & Family Care segment offers baby wipes, diapers, and pants; adult incontinence and feminine care products; and paper towels, tissues, and toilet paper under the Luvs, Pampers, Always, Tampax, Bounty, and Charmin brands. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores, and pharmacies. The Procter & Gamble Company was founded in 1837 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.