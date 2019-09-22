Comparing of Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT), both competing one another are REIT – Residential companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Capital Inc. 17 -1.76 N/A -4.58 0.00 Camden Property Trust 104 10.57 N/A 1.61 64.34

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Dynex Capital Inc. and Camden Property Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dynex Capital Inc. and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Capital Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -2.6% Camden Property Trust 0.00% 4.5% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

Dynex Capital Inc. has a beta of 0.58 and its 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Camden Property Trust is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.48 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Dynex Capital Inc. and Camden Property Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Camden Property Trust 0 1 2 2.67

Dynex Capital Inc. has an average target price of $7, and a -52.64% downside potential. Competitively Camden Property Trust has an average target price of $111, with potential upside of 0.91%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Camden Property Trust is looking more favorable than Dynex Capital Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55% of Dynex Capital Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.8% of Camden Property Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Dynex Capital Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Camden Property Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynex Capital Inc. -5.56% -1.93% -11.07% -9.44% -16.54% -5.01% Camden Property Trust -3.11% -1.02% 3.31% 7.39% 14.89% 17.79%

For the past year Dynex Capital Inc. had bearish trend while Camden Property Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats on 8 of the 9 factors Dynex Capital Inc.

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Dynex Capital, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Camden Property Trust is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in the ownership, development, acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily residential apartment communities. The firmÂ’s properties principally consist of mid-rise buildings and two-and three-story buildings with various amenities, such as swimming pools and a clubhouse, whirlpool spas, tennis courts, and controlled-access gates. Camden Property Trust was founded on May 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.