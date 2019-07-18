Comparing of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 17.40 N/A -2.54 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.56 beta means Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s volatility is 44.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 3.27 beta which makes it 227.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.1. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 631.51% upside potential and a consensus price target of $27.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 59.2% respectively. 1% are Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation has -27.54% weaker performance while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 108.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.