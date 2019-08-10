Comparing of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 11.11 N/A -2.54 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 19 58.14 N/A -2.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Volatility and Risk

Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.61. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s 119.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Cara Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

$27 is Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 698.82%. Competitively Cara Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $28.14, with potential upside of 20.41%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Dynavax Technologies Corporation is looking more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.3% and 57.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation had bearish trend while Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.