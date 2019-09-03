Comparing of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 12.78 N/A -2.54 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 19 17.55 N/A -0.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Amarin Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Amarin Corporation plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Volatility & Risk

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Amarin Corporation plc has a 1.13 beta and it is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Amarin Corporation plc are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Dynavax Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Amarin Corporation plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Amarin Corporation plc on the other hand boasts of a $35.75 average target price and a 138.49% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares. Comparatively, Amarin Corporation plc has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation had bearish trend while Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.