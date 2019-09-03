Comparing of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 12.78 N/A -2.54 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.61 beta means Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s volatility is 39.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s beta is 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Dynavax Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.3% and 6.4%. About 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has 42.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.