Comparing of Dynasil Corporation of America (DYSL) and Its Rivals

As Scientific & Technical Instruments company, Dynasil Corporation of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dynasil Corporation of America has 10.3% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.41% institutional ownership for its peers. 30.4% of Dynasil Corporation of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.48% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Dynasil Corporation of America and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynasil Corporation of America 884,611,225.26% 6.00% 4.10% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Dynasil Corporation of America and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dynasil Corporation of America 8.18M 1 15.21 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

Dynasil Corporation of America has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Dynasil Corporation of America is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Dynasil Corporation of America and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynasil Corporation of America 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.38 1.67 2.64

As a group, Scientific & Technical Instruments companies have a potential upside of 93.68%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dynasil Corporation of America and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynasil Corporation of America 0.91% 6.73% 1.83% 6.73% -17.16% 24.72% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

For the past year Dynasil Corporation of America has weaker performance than Dynasil Corporation of America’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dynasil Corporation of America are 1.9 and 1.2. Competitively, Dynasil Corporation of America’s peers have 3.50 and 2.53 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dynasil Corporation of America’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dynasil Corporation of America.

Volatility & Risk

Dynasil Corporation of America is 72.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.28. In other hand, Dynasil Corporation of America’s peers have beta of 1.17 which is 16.89% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Dynasil Corporation of America does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Dynasil Corporation of America’s rivals beat Dynasil Corporation of America.

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Research, Optics, and Biomedical. The Contract Research segment develops advanced technology in materials, sensors, and prototype instruments that detect or measure radiation, light, magnetism, or sound for use in security, medical, and industrial applications. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors. The Biomedical segment engages in the development of tissue sealant products. The company distributes its products through direct sales and marketing staff, as well as through manufacturerÂ’s representatives and distributors. Dynasil Corporation of America was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.