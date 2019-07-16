Comparing of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) and Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) and Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynagas LNG Partners LP 2 0.41 N/A -0.11 0.00 Ship Finance International Limited 12 3.53 N/A 0.65 20.03

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Dynagas LNG Partners LP and Ship Finance International Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) and Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynagas LNG Partners LP 0.00% -1.9% -0.4% Ship Finance International Limited 0.00% 6.1% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.89 beta indicates that Dynagas LNG Partners LP is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Ship Finance International Limited’s 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dynagas LNG Partners LP are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Ship Finance International Limited’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Ship Finance International Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Dynagas LNG Partners LP and Ship Finance International Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynagas LNG Partners LP 0 3 0 2.00 Ship Finance International Limited 0 3 0 2.00

Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s upside potential is 101.40% at a $2.88 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Ship Finance International Limited is $13.33, which is potential 2.85% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Dynagas LNG Partners LP is looking more favorable than Ship Finance International Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dynagas LNG Partners LP and Ship Finance International Limited are owned by institutional investors at 16.9% and 33.1% respectively. 43.94% are Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 43.4% of Ship Finance International Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynagas LNG Partners LP -1.75% -5.49% -10.76% -72.41% -72.45% -33.53% Ship Finance International Limited 1.41% 2.13% 3.19% 3.27% -10.45% 22.89%

For the past year Dynagas LNG Partners LP had bearish trend while Ship Finance International Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ship Finance International Limited beats Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 913,980 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels. As of April 13, 2017, it had a fleet of 14 crude oil tankers, 22 dry bulk carriers, 22 container vessels, 2 car carriers, 2 jack-up drilling rigs, 2 ultra-deepwater drilling units, 5 offshore supply vessels, 2 chemical tankers, and 2 newbuilding oil product tankers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.