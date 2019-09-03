Comparing of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) and Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) and Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynagas LNG Partners LP 2 0.36 N/A -0.23 0.00 Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 4 0.12 N/A -18.41 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynagas LNG Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 0.00% -63% -8.2%

Risk and Volatility

Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s current beta is 1.04 and it happens to be 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s 214.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.14 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16% of Dynagas LNG Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 10% of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 43.94% of Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 23.2% of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynagas LNG Partners LP -4.11% -4.76% -40.93% -49.64% -82.17% -58.46% Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. -26.17% 31.86% 16.19% 128.63% -32.93% 106.93%

For the past year Dynagas LNG Partners LP had bearish trend while Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Dynagas LNG Partners LP beats on 5 of the 7 factors Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 913,980 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grains. It operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals; handles vessels, barges, and push boats; and operates upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as users of refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s fleet consists of 66 vessels totaling 6.7 million deadweight tons. It operates in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.