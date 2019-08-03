Comparing of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)

We are comparing Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynagas LNG Partners LP 2 0.38 N/A -0.23 0.00 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2 0.50 N/A 0.28 7.65

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dynagas LNG Partners LP and Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynagas LNG Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Dynagas LNG Partners LP and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynagas LNG Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 125.56% for Dynagas LNG Partners LP with average target price of $3. On the other hand, Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s potential upside is 352.26% and its average target price is $9. The results provided earlier shows that Navios Maritime Containers L.P. appears more favorable than Dynagas LNG Partners LP, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dynagas LNG Partners LP and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 16% and 10.38% respectively. About 43.94% of Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynagas LNG Partners LP -4.11% -4.76% -40.93% -49.64% -82.17% -58.46% Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2.37% 6.42% -12.26% -28.34% 0% -24.04%

For the past year Dynagas LNG Partners LP was more bearish than Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Summary

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 913,980 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.